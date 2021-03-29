Taruno Carothers, 41, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Magnolia Medical Center in Corinth. Private. Services will be on Thursday April 1, 2021 at Bayson Chapel MBC Water Valley. Visitation will be on Wednesday March 31, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of arrangements.

