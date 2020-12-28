Tyrone Carothers, 50, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at home in Prairie. Services will be on Sat, Jan 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Second M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Thurs, Dec 31, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.

