76, passed away on Tues., Aug. 27, 2019 at NMMC in Tupelo. Archie Lee Carouthers was born to his late parents, Sammie Lee Carouthers and Lucille Price on June 26, 1943 in Chickasaw Co. He was a 1962 graduate of Fannie Carter High School in Okolona. Mr. Carouthers was also a member of Eastern Star MBC. He also was a former employee of Futorian Mfc and entrepreneur. Archie Lee Carouthers is survived by his wife Barbara Walker- Carouthers of 50 years. Two daughters; Annjeanette Walker and Veronica Carouthers both of Huntsville, Alabama. One grandson; Camrin Bowens of Huntsville, Alabama. Four brothers; Willie Carouthers, Sam Carouthers, Jesse Carouthers (Emma), and Herman Carouthers (Pearl) all of Okolona. Archie Lee Carouthers is proceeded in death by his parents and one sister, Annie Lee Smith. The visitation will be Fri., Sept. 6, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Sept. 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Eastern Star MBC with Pastor Anthony Rainey officiating. The burial will follow at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.