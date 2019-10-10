NETTLETON -- Floyd Calvin Carouthers, 60, passed away Saturday, October 05, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00P.M. at Gateway M. B. Church Verona, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, October 11,2019 3-5P.M. and family hour 5-6P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona.

