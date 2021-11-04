David Carpenter 58, passed away on November 03, 2021 at his home. He enjoyed working on land, farming, growing pumpkins, working on his tractor and spending time with his family especially his grandchild. David was a 1982 graduate of Baldwyn High School. He was a tractor parts salesman for Scruggs and a member of Jericho Baptist Church. Private family service will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, November 06, 2021 at 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Earl Barron officiating. He is survived by his mother, Bobbie Carpenter; daughter, Carlye Hutchinson (Chris); grandchild, Camille Hutchinson; sisters, Beverly Harmon, Pam Bates, and Janet Swindle (Robert); brothers; Brian Carpenter (Paula), Tim Carpenter (Renee) and Bart Carpenter (Linda). He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Carpenter; grandparents, Guy and Josephine Repult and Boyd and Annie Ruth Carpenter; his brother, Shane Carpenter. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.