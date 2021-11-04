David Carpenter 58, passed away on November 03, 2021 at his home. He enjoyed working on land, farming, growing pumpkins, working on his tractor and spending time with his family especially his grandchild. David was a 1982 graduate of Baldwyn High School. He was a tractor parts salesman for Scruggs and a member of Jericho Baptist Church. Private family service will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, November 06, 2021 at 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Earl Barron officiating. He is survived by his mother, Bobbie Carpenter; daughter, Carlye Hutchinson (Chris); grandchild, Camille Hutchinson; sisters, Beverly Harmon, Pam Bates, and Janet Swindle (Robert); brothers; Brian Carpenter (Paula), Tim Carpenter (Renee) and Bart Carpenter (Linda). He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Carpenter; grandparents, Guy and Josephine Repult and Boyd and Annie Ruth Carpenter; his brother, Shane Carpenter. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.