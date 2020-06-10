Edsel Carpenter, 69, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Gilmore, Amory. Born on November 4, 1950, in Amory, MS, he was a son of the late Relder and Annie Knight Carpenter. Edsel grew up in Smithville and graduated with the Smithville High School Class of 1968. He furthered his education by attending University of Mississippi where he was planning on being a teacher. After a while, some research on salaries, and consultation with his father, he figured that working for the railroad would be more profitable than staying in school. So began his career with BNSF where he was an Engineer and he loved driving the train. He loved his job, was a hard-working man who was devoted to his job. He worked tirelessly for 47 years and finally decided to retire on July 27, 2019. He never did anything halfway, it was always all or nothing, from work to living life to the fullest, he always had a large time. Edsel was a man of few words and when he did speak, it was usually dry-witted. His family said Edsel was living proof that Jesus came to save everyone. He was a member of Smithville Baptist Church and he enjoyed fellowshipping with church family. Edsel once said that if anyone thought they were beyond redemption, they should listen to his testimony. He married Judy Lovern Carpenter on July 21 2000 and together they made many memories over the years. He loved his family, friends, nieces and nephews, step-children and grandchildren. Many have said that he was so giving that Edsel would give his shirt off his back to just about anyone. A true fan of all things Smithville, he was a Seminole to the core. He also loved Ole Miss of which he was member of the Ole Miss Quarterback Club. He loved kids and was a great encourager for children of both family and friends, regardless of their school affiliation. He was real proud to become a member of the Masonic Lodge which encompassed the Smithville, Tremont and Richmond area. Edsel's dad, Relder, helped establish that chapter and Edsel enjoyed the brotherhood and lasting friendships he made with the other members. He was proud of the heritage of his grandfather's service to the country and he enjoyed researching history. A tender hearted man, he believed in supporting The Shriners Hospital, St Judes, and Lebonheur Hospital. A true outdoor man, he loved to fish and camp on the riverbank. He once caught a "132 pound" catfish which was truly his prize catch. He made many memories doing outdoor activities with the friends he held close to his heart. He loved golfing and won many golf tournaments through his life time. Edsel also liked cooking, gardening, playing cards and betting on sports (most of the time he won). Country music made him smile and he really enjoyed listening to Hank, Merle, and Willie. Edsel was a true friend to many in the community and his smile will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him. His family is thankful for the many wonderful years they were blessed with and the fun memories they made with them. Edsel is survived by his wife, Judy, Smithville; brother, Sam Carpenter (Becky), Smithville; sister-in-law, Sandra Carpenter, Hatley; step-children, Valerie Kimbrough (Andy), Smithville, Mitch Lucas (Lori), Southaven, MS; step grandchildren, Ethan and Dylan Kimbrough; Amelia and James Lucas; Nieces and nephews, Eric Carpenter (Rachel); Matt Carpenter (Leah); Emily Alford (Jeremy); Tracy Hester (Randall); Laura Summerford (Jordan); great-nieces and nephews, Emma Kate, Ty and Jaxon Hester; Collin and Isabelle Summerford; Elijah, Zane, and Marlee Jane Carpenter; Curry Carpenter; Henry and Ainsley Alford In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elbert and Sally Knight; Carol and Dora Carpenter; and his brother, E.C. Carpenter. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Wes White officiating. A graveside service, with Masonic Rights, will be held at Smithville Cemetery immediately following the service. Pallbearers will be members of the Masonic Lodge and honorary pallbearers will be BNSF Railroad Employees. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 1:00 pm until 1:50 pm at the Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, with occupancy limited to 50 total people at all times. Due to Covid 19, it is requested that you please bring a mask if you plan to attend visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Shriner's Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 or to Smithville Baptist Church, 63388 MS 25, Smithville, MS 38870.
