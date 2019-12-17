MICHIGAN CITY, MS -- Frances Carpenter, 87, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Services will be on Friday Dec. 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Holly Springs Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday Dec. 19, 2019 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Holly Springs Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Valley Grove in Michigan City.

