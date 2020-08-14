ALTITUDE -- George Edward Carpenter, 66, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home in Altitude. Services will be on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Kesler Funeral Home- Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Walden Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

