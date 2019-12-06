Kenneth Roy Carpenter, 75, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born January 22, 1944 to the late Roy Carpenter and the late Dovie Burdine Carpenter. He began Carpenter Electric in 1995. He was a member of Cardsville Baptist Church. He was an amateur HAM radio operator. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and working with computers. He also enjoyed gardening and fishing. Services will be 2:00 pm on Sunday December 8, 2019 Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Todd officiating. Visitation will begin Sunday at 12:00 pm at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Bourland Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Catherine Carpenter of Nettleton; daughter, Christy (Skip) Sparkman of Nashville, TN; son, Randy (Leslie) Carpenter of Nettleton; grandsons: Turner Carpenter, Kyler (Allison) Williams, Kolby Williams, Sam Sparkman; granddaughters: Ashley (Chris) Long, Lily Sparkman; great-grandson, Grisham Long; special friends, Lathan (Jerry) Walton, Lloyd (Gloria) Cole. Preceded in death by his parents,mother-in-law, Ruby Cole Pallbearers will be Turner Carpenter, Kyler Williams, Kolby Williams, Sam Sparkman, Keith Cole, Chris Cole, Marty Walton Honorary Pallbearers are Bud Wiygul, Ikey Roebuck, Lathan Walton Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
