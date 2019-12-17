MT. PLEASANT, MS -- Richard Larry Carpenter Sr., 81, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at Home in Mt. Pleasant, MS. Services will be on Thurs. Dec. 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holly Springs Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Wed. Dec. 18, 2019 5-8:00 p.m. at Holly Springs Funeral Home.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.