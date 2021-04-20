61, passed away on Fri., April 16, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. Brenda Faye Carr-Betts was born to the late Demorris Carr and Clara Etta Wright-Carr on March 1, 1960 in Chickasaw Co. She was a 1978 graduate of Okolona High School and also a life long member of Zion Springs Missionary Baptist Church. Brenda Faye Carr-Betts is survived by her mother; Clara Wright-Carr of Okolona. Two sons; Bryan Betts of Michigan and Byron Betts of California. Three sisters; Debra Carr-Sume of Tupelo, Luenell Carr of Okolona, an Sonia Hubbard of Okolona. Two brothers; Lashune Carr (Cynthia) of Okolona and Eric Carr of Okolona. There are also 13 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. The visitation will be Fri, April 23, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required and requesting no gathering. The graveside service will be Sat., April 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Springs MBC Cemetery with Rev. Nollen Elzie officiating. Please wear your face masks and continue to social distance. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
