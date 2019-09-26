Eural D. Carr, 86, of Iuka, MS, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. He was born on August 9, 1933 to Henry and Winnie Elizabeth Carr of Dennis, MS. He was an Army veteran. He worked at the aluminum plan in Iuka, MS for 28 years. He was an active member of Mount Glory Missionary Baptist Church. He loved mowing his lawn, feeding wildlife, and bird watching. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janette Quinn Carr; his three children, Gary Carr (Carrie) of Olive Branch, MS, Regina Adams (John) of Saltillo, MS, and Phillip Carr of Iuka, MS; ten grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka from 11am until 1pm. Services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Bro. Neil Edmondson. Burial will be in Rutledge-Salem Cemetery. There will be no graveside services. Pallbearers will be Kenny Hodgin, Jacob Carr, Chris Clay, Larry Cain, Brian Quinn, Will Ramsey, and Matt Quinn. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Stanford and Dennis Dillard. Memorials may be made in Eural's honor to St. Jude Children's Hospital. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
