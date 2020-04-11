Raymond "Hollis" Carr died on April 10th, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. He was born October 26th, 1939 in New Albany to Virginia and Dixie Carr. He graduated from Center High School in Union County and attended North East Mississippi Junior College before joining the U.S. Navy in 1958. During his 5 years in the Navy he met and married the love of his life, Brenda Dillard of Ingomar Community in 1961. After the Navy he started a career in the automobile business that lasted 51 years. He and his family lived in many cities in Mississippi including: Greenwood, Clarksdale, New Albany, Forest, Greenville, Tylertown, Laurel, Gulfport and Oxford. While in Gulfport he was partner and General Manager of Watkins Oldsmobile Cadillac. In Gulfport he was active in his church and community, He served on several boards: Gulfport City School Board, President; Gulfport Area Chamber of Commerce, President; Gulfport Rotary Club, President and Rotarian of the Decade, 1980; Harrison County Tourism Commission Board; Oldsmobile National Dealer Council for 2 years. He loved his family and his dog. He played golf until a stroke in 2001. He loved Mississippi State University and their athletics. He was proceeded in death by his parents and brother, Travis Carr. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Dillard Carr, their two daughters Sherri Carr Bevis (Gulfport) and Leigh Ann Carr and Bubba Morgan (Oxford). Five grandchildren, Nolan Bevis (Memphis) and Nicholas Bevis (Orlando), Ryan, Emily, and Joshua Morgan (Oxford), and his sister Bonnie Kaye Gammel of Blue Springs. The family will have a graveside service on Monday, April 13, 2020 and a Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Burial will be in Ingomar Cemetery in Union County. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Nolan Bevis, Nicholas Bevis, Ryan Morgan, and Joshua Morgan In lieu of flowers, please donate to First Baptist Church of Oxford, Mississippi. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
