BRUCE -- Jason Mitchell Carr, 38, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at his residence in Water Valley. Services will be on Friday October 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday October 24, 2019 5:00 PM-8:00 PM at Parker Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rapers Chapel Cemetery .

