Martha Raye Carr, 83, died Thursday, July 29, 2021 at North Ms. Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. She was born in Tupelo, MS and was a seamstress. She was a member of Liberty Church of Christ, Dennis, MS. There will be a private funeral service with David Conley officiating. Burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by two daughters-Gay Rowland (Brian) and Joy Joyce (Brian Hill); five grandchildren - Kayla Allen (John), Molly Rowland, Austin Rowland (Shannon), Ben Joyce and Erin Joyce; three great-grandchildren - Sutton Ellis Allen, Eliza Roy Allen and Edith Austin Rowland and special friends - Catherine Mitchell and Betty Rowan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Carr, a great-grandchild, Judson Lee Allen, her parents, Benjamin Clarence and Zella Gertrude Hill Moore and four brothers, Harold, Max, Johnny and Charles.
