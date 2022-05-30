Joseph Patrick "Pat" Carr passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Courtyards Nursing Facility in Fulton at the age of 77. Pat was born in Tupelo on September 19, 1944 to Joe F. and Cecilia Gusmus Carr. He was raised in Saltillo and graduated from Saltillo High School in 1963. While in School, he was on the basketball and track teams. Pat attended Barber College in Jackson. He was the co-owner of Saltillo Barber Shop until George Partlow retired and Pat became the sole owner. Over the course of his career, Pat worked at Tupelo Auto Sales and was also the owner of Rebel Raceway Go Kart Track from 1964 until 2005 and the owner of Pine Ridge Speedway from 1991 until 1997. In 1975, Pat joined the National Guard 155th Armed Brigade. He served as a helicopter door gunner and mechanic. Pat will be well remembered for the 25 years he served as Justice Court Judge for the Northern District. He was also a member of the Tombigbee Electric Power Association Board for 27 years. On June 21, 1964, Pat married his sweetheart, Josie Marie Ford at St. James Catholic Church. They enjoyed many happy years together. Pat loved talking to people. He was a true patriot and proud of his Confederate heritage. Pat was an active member of Saltillo First United Methodist Church and an avid collector of classic automobiles. His greatest joy was found in his sons and grandchildren. Pat leaves behind his lovely wife of 57 years, Josie Marie Ford Carr; two sons, Brian Carr (Amanda) and Shane Carr, all of Saltillo; grandchildren, Dennis Carr (Kaitlin) of Mobile, Alabama, Andrew Carr of Las Vegas, Nevada, Hanna Carr (fiancé, Jacob Christian) of the Auburn Community, Brittany Carr of Saltillo, Bryn Brazile of Cleveland, Ethan Brazile (Alex) of New Albany; sister-in-law, Cindy Carr of Saltillo; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy Gusmus; and a brother, David Carr. Services honoring Pat's memory will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Saltillo First United Methodist Church with Rev. Tim Green officiating. Bernard Evans will deliver the eulogy. Burial with military honors will follow at Saltillo Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022 at the church. W.E. Pegues has been entrusted with the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Todd Ellis, Kirk Sample, Scotty Dillard, Mike Tucker, Janson White, Mike Grey, Rocky Dunway, Willie Riley, Jason Herring, Jim Johnson, Mike Miller, and Ricky Williams. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Woods, Jerry Guest, Bobby Williams, Dr. Johnson, Jim Bearden, Tom Conlley, and Don Bennett. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.