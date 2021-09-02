Sharman Kennedy Carr, 68, passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born February 16, 1953 in Union County. She was the business manager for Union Auto until it closed and then worked for Tupelo Auto Sales until her retirement. She was a member of Center Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 1:00p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mike Brazeal officiating. Burial will be at Center Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Richard Carr; her mother, Louise Mabry; a brother, Jeff Mabry (Crystal); a nephew, a niece and a grandniece. Pallbearers will be Scooter Carr, Patrick Johnson, Joe Bryant, Dean Burchfield, Wayne Barkley and Bill Wigington. J.D. Roberts will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be from 11:00a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
