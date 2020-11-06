Deborah Ann Webb Carrithers 68, gained her wings on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth due to Covid 19. She was a health care worker, employed by Visiting Angels. She was a 1970 graduate of Tupelo High School and a member of Hope Baptist Church in Saltillo. She was a former employee of Division of Medicaid, NMMC, Social Security office, IRS, Tupelo unemployment office, Riverbirch, FMC, Sunshine, Longwood and Rosewood. No formal services will be held per her request. A private family prayer will be held at Waters Funeral Home, Sunday, November 08, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Kenny Davidson officiating. In the spring a celebration of life picnic will be planned and announced for her family and friends. She is survived by a daughter, Karen Michelle Davidson Webb of the home; brother, Larry Webb of Guntown; niece, Brandy Webb of Guntown; nephews, Lawrence Webb of Saltillo and Nathan Webb of Guntown; great nephew, John Bryson Francis; her beloved pets, green McCall parrott, "Baby Girl" and her chihuhua, "Lou" and mixed dog, "Boo"; a large group of very loved cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her paretns, Earnest Duck Webb and Sara Alice Crawford Webb; grandparents, Larry and Mary Ella McComb Webb and Guy and Mary Blanch Crawford; grandson, Samuel Jackson Webb; her husband, Edward Mike Carrithers. In lieu of flowers send donations or cards of care to Karen Webb, P. O. Box 1402, Saltillo, MS 38866. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
