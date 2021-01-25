Barbara Ann Holmes Carroll, resident of Myrtle and beloved wife of Earnest Lee "Buddy" Carroll, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at her residence. A Funeral Service will be at 2 PM Tuesday, January 26 at Old Oak Grove Church near Myrtle with Minister Glen Williams officiating. A visitation will be one hour before services at the church. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. A homemaker, Mrs. Carroll had also been employed at the Graceland Retirement Home where she enjoyed the friendship of both staff and residents. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Carroll is survived by three daughters, Barbara Kay Chism, Rebecca Ann Rogers and Patricia Irene Carroll, two sons, Jonathan Lee Carroll and Brian Carroll, one sister, Shirley Frayser, ten grandchildren and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Ellentar Holmes, one sister, Ellentar Stout and two brothers, David Ray Holmes and Loyce Lee Holmes. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
