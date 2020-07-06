Flora Lee Roye Carroll, 92, passed away July 5, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born November 5, 1927, in Ecru, MS to E. J. and Ina Roye. She grew up on a family farm in Troy, MS, where her father farmed and raised their farm animals. As a young teenager, during WWII, she worked at an Artillery Munitions plant in Prairie, MS. She married Sergeant Leon Carroll of the 2nd Armored Division of the U.S. Army in 1945. Flora Lee and Leon owned and ran a family farm in Pontotoc, MS, as well as owning and operating The Carroll Implement Company in Pontotoc. Flora Lee known as"Mammaw" to her grandchildren, was so very much loved and she loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great grandchildren without measure. There will be a private family service. Dr. David Hamilton will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors-sons-Gary Carroll (Frances), Tony Carroll (Christy) and Matt Carroll (Diane); grandchildren-Christy Huggins, Shaun Carroll, Jay Carroll, Nick Carroll, Davey Carroll and Hillary Carroll Black; fourteen great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; sisters-Bertha Pannell and Irene Brand. Preceded in death by-husband; parents; brother-Donald Roye; sisters-Betty Davidson and Thelma Ruth Dearman. Pallbearers-Davey Carroll, Jay Carroll, Nick Carroll, Shaun Carroll, Heath Huggins, Weston Todd and Blane Huggins. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make donations to the Gideons Bibles.
