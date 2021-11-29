Lanny Lee Carroll, 72, resident of the Pine Grove Community in Tippah County, passed away peacefully Friday, November 26, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Carroll will be at 10 AM Tuesday, November 30 at Dumas Methodist Church with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will be in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery near Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Carroll was born November 22, 1949 in Dayton, OH, the son of the late Bill and Ilene Hamilton Carroll. Achieving the rank of Major, he proudly served his country and had a successful career in the United States Army and Navy before retiring. Moving to Tippah County 10 years ago, Mr. Carroll enjoyed the rural way of life and had a passion for Ice Atlantic horses. Visitation will be from 9 AM to 10 AM Tuesday, November 30 at Dumas Methodist Church. Memories will continue to be shared by a son, Scott Mallory of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, two sisters, Deborah "Sissy" Allen and Cathy Snyder, both of Brookville, OH, two brothers, Terry Carroll of Dayton, OH and Billy Carroll of New Jersey, two grandchildren, Ethan and Kate Mallory and a host of nieces and nephews. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Carroll family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
