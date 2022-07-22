A true Southern gentleman whose memory will be lovingly treasured by family and many friends, Michael David "Mike" Carroll, 66, resident of Ashland, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday afternoon, July 21, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County following a brief illness. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 4 PM Sunday, July 24 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will follow in the Ashland City Cemetery with Bro. Joe McIntyre officiating. Mike was born June 29, 1956 in New Albany and is the son of Betty Ruth Sharp Carroll of Ashland and the late Lee Fred Carroll. He was a graduate of Gray Academy in Ashland and continued his education at Northwest Mississippi Community College and The University of Mississippi. Mike was a valued employee with Delta Airlines from 1986 to 2020, retiring after 34 years of service. Committed to his career, his travels took him all over the world which included China, Italy, Paris, Germany and India to name a few. Mike began collecting pearls while traveling and, encouraged by his mother, would eventually open Mike's Family Jewels in Ashland. Based with Delta Airlines in Michigan, Mike would meet Tim Satterfield in 1999 and the two would marry February 9, 2015. With a lot of convincing, Mike and Tim would open Ciao Chow in Ashland 11 years ago and eventually move the restaurant to their current location in New Albany. A 3rd Degree Mason and Ashland Town Alderman from 2013 to 2017, Mike was always looking out for the best interest of not just the people that he served, but for the community in general. To know Mike is to have laughed with or to have shared a kind word, whether a close friend or stranger. Being humbly social was a special gift upon which Mike was bestowed; those around him were drawn to his infectious and ebullient personality. Mike's sense of humor was second to none and he was compassionate as he was funny. He represented the good that we all need in our everyday lives and was one of a select few who could actually rise to meet challenges with a smile. A loving son, husband, brother, uncle and friend, Mike leaves behind many memories to be cherished by his family and they find comfort in knowing they will meet again. "Do not be anxious, for I am your God...I will really hold on to you with my right hand of righteousness" - Isaiah 41:10 Visitation will be from 2 PM to 4 PM Sunday, July 24 at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to his mother, memories will continue to be shared by his husband, Tim Satterfield of Ashland, one brother, Mitch Carroll (Carolyn) of Ashland, four nieces, Dealana, Leah, Angela and Melinda, two nephews, Adrain and Mitch, Jr. and two loyal canine companions, "Corky" and "Max". He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie L. Carroll. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Mike's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.