Wiley Carroll, age 77, of Ripley, MS passed away May 1, 2022, in his home. He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Gladys Carroll, eight children, Anita (Jason) Rutherford, Sylvia (Clyde) Pate, Gladys Carroll-Weathersby, Wiley Carroll, Kevin Carroll, Keith Carroll, Cicely (Orlando) Evans and Doug Carroll. Visitation will be Thursday, May 5, 2022, 11am-1pm at St. James COGIC, Ripley, MS. Funeral service will follow visitation at 1pm at St. James COGIC, Ripley, MS. Interment will follow funeral service at Saints Rest Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
