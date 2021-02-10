Barbara Ann Carruthers, 78, passed away Tuesday, February 09, 2021, at Union County Health & Rehab in New Albany. . Services will be on Saturday February 20, 2021 at New Birth Community Church 408 Clark Street New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday Mask are Required February 19, 2021 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel New Albany. Burial will follow at Gerizum Cemetery Myrtle, MS . Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is charge of services.

