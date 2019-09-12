Tupelo- Tammy Darlene Carruthers, 55, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in the hospice unit at North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. She was born in Itawamba County February 16, 1964 to James Oye and Ruby Lillian Bobo Gray. Tammy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and sisters. Survivors include two daughters, Nichole Odom and Noel Carruthers both of Tupelo; six grandchildren, Zackary Austin Jones, Joe Eddie Morsell Flemings, III, Dakota Grace Hazel Flemings, Lexi Abbigail Suski, Laci Taylor Suski and Kaden Wayne Gray Suski; best friend, Robert Hugh Carruthers of Tupelo; two sisters, Kathy McMillen and Lisha Lewis; and two brothers, Jamie Gray and Steve Gray. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jerry Gray. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
