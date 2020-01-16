Joan Cobb Carson, 58, passed away Sunday, January 12,2020 at her residence in New Albany. A Service of Remembrance will be at 4 PM Friday, January 17 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Visitation will be one hour before services and Bro. Toby Mardis will officate. A private family burial will follow in Mendenhall, MS. Joan was born September 13,1961 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Burton Wallace Cobb Sr. and Annie Bell Thomas Cobb. A member of Sanctuary Church in New Albany, Joan was a CNA caregiver and her pleasant personality inspired her family, patients and friends. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, gospel music, watching TV and puzzles. Joan is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Windham (Ricky); four grandchildren, Steven Hankins, Clair Windham, Joel Windham and Gracie Windham; five sisters, Deborah Garrison, Jamie Forester, Linda Bell, Loretta Dickerson and Leona Roberts; three brothers, Johnny Cobb, Eugene Quitman Cobb, and Burton Wallace Cobb Jr. She was also preceded in death by one son, Hollis Cobb. Following the service, food and fellowship for family and friends will be in The Refreshment Lounge of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation care invites you to share memories with Joan's family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com(662)539-7000.
