UNION COUNTY -- Joan Cobb Carson, 58, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at her residence in New Albany. Services will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 4 PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 3 PM until service time at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.

