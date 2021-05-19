Paula Mills Carson, 57, gained her wings to heaven on May 17, 2021, after a tough battle with cervical cancer. Paula was born on December 5, 1963 in Pahokee Florida, to Wayne and Bobbi Mills. She was married for 5 years to Richard "Ricky" Carson, but they had been together for 40 years total. Paula was a longtime member of New Hope Baptist Church. She never met a stranger, she would give the shirt off her own back to help anyone in need, and her generosity knew no limits. Paula was very proud of her grandchildren and was loved by hundreds of people all around. She was the sunshine of everyone's life, and always lit up any room she walked into. Paula worked at Mid South Auto Sales for over 20 years and Custom Body Repair for over 30 years. She loved all her pets, collecting antique items, and she would spend hours in the yard planting flowers. Paula was an avid Alabama fan - Roll Tide everything! A celebration of Paula's life will be held at 2 P.M. on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church, 542 Rd 1009, Tupelo, MS 38804, with Bro. Bob O'Neal officiating and long-time friend Roy Alexander delivering the eulogy. Visitation will be from 11 AM - service time Thursday only, at the church. Members of this church have been very generous helping out with Paula before and after her time on Earth. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her husband, Richard "Ricky" Carson of Tupelo; her daughter, Mary Kay Mills of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Brianna Davis of Tupelo, Audria Davis of Tupelo, and Neal Carson of Tupelo; her sisters, Vickie Green of New Albany, Cathey Johnson of Tupelo, and Marla Graves of Tupelo; her brother, Wayne Mills of New Albany; and numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Pallbearers will be brother-in-law Stan Green and nephew Stan Green, Jr., long-time good friend Jeff Johnson, cousin Jimmy Mills, brother Wayne Mills, and good friend Terry Langley. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
