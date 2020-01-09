Richard F. (Rick) Carson, 65, was called home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his home in the Peaceful Valley community. He was born October 13, 1954, in Tupelo, MS to James and Patricia White Carson. He graduated from Shannon High School in 1972. He was employed at FMC for 27 years and Hawkeye Industries for 16 years until he was diagnosed in March 2019 with ALS. In 1977 he married the love of his life, Wanda Gail Reich. He was a member of Cardsville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Dorsey Lion's Club, and Cardsville Vol. Fire Dept. The greatest achievement of his life was his kids. Services will be at 11: 00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Mike Todd officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time. He is survived by his wife; daughter Alicia Humphres (Jason) of Nettleton; son Sidney Carson (Dawn) of Peaceful Valley; 2 sisters, Brenda Murphy of Dallas, TX and Julie Anderson of Shannon; 4 brothers, Ronnie Carson of Philadelphia, Kevin Hester of Shannon, Dan Hester of Pontotoc, and Don Hester of Saltillo; two aunts, Gwen Cox of Rolla, MO and Beryl Carson of Brewer; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Mike Carson. Pallbearers will be Jim Witt, Wesley Holcomb, Ethan Reich, T.J. Reich, Joe Haynes, and Donnie Bennett. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideon's International or Team Gleason Foundation, PO Box 24493, New Orleans, LA 70184. Online condolences may be shared at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
