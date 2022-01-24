Betty Jo Carter, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. She was a resident at Memphis Jewish Home in Cordova, TN. She was born September 23, 1932 to the late Ellis "Samp" Robertson and Era Bell Hopper Robertson. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until the service starts at 1:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Committal will be at the Tippah County Memorial Gardens. She is survived by a son: Benny Joe Carter (Rita) of Eads, TN; two grandchildren: Bradley Joseph Carter of Memphis, TN and Lynsey Camilla Carter of Oakland, TN; two sisters: Bobbie Jean Hill of Falkner, MS and Debbie Quinn (Jack) of Walnut, MS. She was preceded in death by her husband: Billy Edward Carter; two sisters: Linda Sue Martin and Eva Belle Shaw. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Jody Hill and Bro. Randy Hamilton. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
