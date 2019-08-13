Bobby J. Carter, 69, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home. He enjoyed mowing yards, going to auctions and going to church. He was former employee of Baldwyn Furniture and Relax-0-Loungers. He was member of Ingram Baptist Church and he had been attending Grace Tabernacle Pentecostal Church. Funeral services will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Braxton Rutland and Bro. Neil Davis officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. He is survived by two brothers, Jerry Carter (Shirley) of Blue Springs; James Mike "Cowboy" Carter of Baldwyn; niece, Julie Carter of Alpine. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clovis and Sadie Christine Green Carter; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Sartin Carter and Nora Hill Thompson; brother, George Carter. Pallbearers will be Jeff Allred, Jerry Thrasher and Ronnie Crawford. Honorary pallbearers will be the youth group of Grace Tabernacle Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.