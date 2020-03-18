Mina Ruth Cummings Carter arrived in her eternal home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born on February 21, 1926 in Pheba, Mississippi to parents Leonard Otto Cummings Sr. and Mina Emma Jenkins Cummings. She was a graduate of Pheba Agricultural High School, where she was Valedictorian. She played basketball at Mississippi College for Women (MUW) where she received a dual degree in mathematics and biochemistry. She married the love of her life, Herbert Byron Carter, Jr. on June 29, 1947. They reared five children: Ruth Gaddis (Mike) of Forest, Gracie Jackson (Allen) of New Albany, Rosemary Rhodes (Terry) of Van Vleet, Julie Williams (Mark deceased) of Belden, and Byron Carter (Tracy) of Byram. She had 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Francis Cummings. She began her career teaching in Pontotoc. She later worked as a lab technician at Houston hospital for many years. She taught math and science at Chickasaw Academy in Van Vleet for 11 years where she had a passion for all her students and considered them to be her children. She also substituted at Houston and Houlka. She played the piano for over 63 years at the Van Vleet Methodist Church and later transferred her membership to the Houston United Methodist Church. There, she was a member and substitute teacher of the Spirit Sunday School Class. She was well known for handmaking blankets for the Prayer Ministry. She was an accomplished seamstress who selflessly donated her creations, which included quilts, Christmas tree skirts, infant clothes and bonnets donated to the Neo-natal intensive care at North MS. Medical Center, and many other unique creations to those in need in the community. She was a long-time member of the UMW while at Van Vleet. She worked with the Chickasaw County Jail Ministry where she spent timeless hours mentoring and tutoring women to obtain their GED. She was a member of the Chuquatonchee DAR and DAC. She was a member of the Van Vleet Homemakers Club, the Do "Nuthin" Girls, the Wesley Chapel Sewing Club, the Chickasaw County Houston - Houlka MHV, and the Tupelo Quilters Guild. She was the Treasurer for the Asbury Cemetery Association. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother (Leonard Cummings II), a granddaughter (Dixie Medlin), and sons-in-law (Mark Williams and Larry Bennett). She delighted in attending Ole Miss athletic events with her two daughters that graduated from Ole Miss. She was recognized as the "Most Seasoned Veteran" at the Ole Miss Ladies Football Forum. Due to current events and restrictions on numbers at gatherings, the funeral is confined to just immediate family. A Memorial Service will be planned for the future for all those who wish to express their love and concern. Memorials are requested to be sent to the Asbury Cemetery Fund at P.O. Box 106, Van Vleet, MS 38877. "She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her. Long life is in her right hand; in her left are riches and honor. Her ways are pleasant ways, and all her paths are peace. She is a tree of life to those who take hold or her; those who hold her fast will be blest." Proverbs 3:15-18
