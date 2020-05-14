TIPPAH COUNTY -- James Matthew "Matt" Carter, 50, passed away Friday, May 08, 2020, at his residence in Memphis. Services will be on Graveside Service will be Monday, May 18 at 3 PM at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home..

