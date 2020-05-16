James Matthew "Matt" Carter, 50, resident of Memphis with family in Tippah County, died unexpectedly Friday, May 8, 2020 at his residence. Graveside Services honoring the life of Matt will be at 3 PM Monday, May 18 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Falkner. Bro. Doc Shelton will officiate and arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Born March 4, 1970 in Memphis, Matt is the son of Ronnie Carter of Memphis and the late Linda Matthews Rogers. He received his education at Kingsbury High School in Memphis and was employed as a roofer at the time of his death. A Christian, Matt loved and adored his children and grandchildren. His hobbies included riding motorcycles, dirt bikes and all terrain vehicles. An avid 80's music fan, he will be remembered as hardworking, reliable and trusting. In addition to his father, survivors include his children, James Carter (Kristen) of Chalybeate, Harlie, Halee and Chase Carter, all of Memphis, two sisters, Andrea Rogers of Tiplesville and Stephanie Fine of Corinth, one brother, Freddie Rogers, Jr. (Vanessa) of Tiplersville, maternal grandmother, Anita Sue "Gimomma" Matthews, his step father, Freddie Rogers, Sr. of Tiplersville, two grandchildren, Charlie Grace and Cohen Carter, a third grandchild due any day and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Matt's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
