John Dalton Carter, 21, resident of Ecru, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021. A Private Service honoring the life of John Dalton will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. John Dalton was born on October 23, 1999 in Starkville, MS, the son of David Carter (Tammy) and Jennifer Hardin. He was a 2019 graduate of North Pontotoc High School and was recently employed by Walmart as a produce stocker. An avid lover of all things video games, sports and music, John Dalton will be remembered for his quiet but fun personality and infectious smile. Family was important to him and for the short time he was shared with us, his memories will last a life time. In addition to his parents, John Dalton is survived by three aunts, Tammy Leach, Tina Saxon and Tisha Leath, eight uncles, Ronnie McCanlis, Van Carter, Scott Carter, Timmy Carter, Corey Carter, Thomas Howell, Tony Giompoletti, and Timmy Giompoletti, two brothers, David M. Cox of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Ethan Hardin (Pam) of Houston, three grandparents, Judith McCollum of Troy, Robert Carter of Smithville, and Annette Giompoletti of Ecru. He is also preceded in death by an uncle, John Van Hoozer, and four grandparents, Charles McCollum, James Giompoletti and Joann and Don Howell. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Carter family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
