Jonathan Wade Carter, 39, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at his residence in Mooreville. A native of Lee County, he was born January 13, 1981 to Suzie and Ricky Dial, Sr. For 15 years, he worked as a supervisor and forklift driver at Component Builders in Mooreville. Jonathan was an avid outdoorsman, loved playing disc golf, camping and being with his family and friends. Survivors include his son, Micah Hunter Carter Miller of the home; three special sisters, Sharon Carter White (James) of Pontotoc, Felecia Glass (Michael) of Mooreville and April Whaley (Brett) of Carraway, Arkansas; two nieces, Makayla Carter and Kayleigh Thrasher; two nephews, William Patrick Dial and Chase Neely Dial; special uncle, Mel Grosz (Jill); grandmother, Brenda Carter of Saltillo; and his three best friends, BJ, Matthew and John. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ricky Dial, Jr.; and his grandparents. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to help offset the cost of services. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.