91, passed away on Wed., June 10, 2020 at Diversity Care Nursing Home In Amory. Willie Carter, Jr. was born to his late parents, Willie Carter and Pearlie Heard on March 3, 1929 in Monroe Co. He was a farmer and also a member of the Baptist Grove MBC. Mr. Willie Carter, Jr. is survived by some special friends; Nancy Duncan, Royce Duncan, and Ray Vasser. Three sons; Willie Earl Carter, Charlie Carter, and Henry Carter. One brother; Horace Eckford, Jr. of New York. The visitation will be Monday, June 15, 2020 from 4-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out policy. The service will be on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Baptist Grove Church Cemetery with Rev. Joseph Lampkin officiating with mandatory policies in place. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
