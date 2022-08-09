Miss Khloie Shiann Carter, age 19, died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 6, 2022 as a result of an automobile accident. She was born December 3, 2002 in Tupelo. Her mother was Tonjia Rodgers Parchman. Her dad that helped raise her early in life was Marty Carter. She was later adopted by her grandfather, Glen Carter. Khloie was a graduate of Saltillo High School. She was continuing her education at Itawamba Community College where she was actively involved in the marching band. She excelled in music and enjoyed singing, playing the flute and keyboard. She was always the life of the party! Khloie was a very poplar server at A-6 in Saltillo where she often organized the karoke singing herself. She delighted in spending time with her friends, having her nails done and sending snaps on snapchat. Khloie was saved at First Baptist Church of Saltillo and she attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church near Shannon with her mom. She had a vivacious personality and a contagious smile that lit up any room she entered. A Celebration of Khloie's life will be at 4PM Friday, August 12, 2022, in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Billy Henderson officiating. A graveside service will follow the in Shannon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5PM-7PM Thursday, August 11, 2022 and from 3PM- service time on Friday all at Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be serving their friends. Survivors include her mother, Tonjia Rodgers Parchman (Jeff) of Shannon; her father, Glen Carter (Jeanie) of Saltillo; her grandmother, Billy Jean Davis of Nettleton; her brothers, Matt Johnson, Hunter Rodgers, Jeff Parchman Jr. and Bart Chapman; her sisters, Whitney Rodgers and Alexis Parchman; and many friends everywhere. Memorials are suggested to be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis,TN 38105. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 4:00 p.m., Friday, August 12, 2022 or anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
