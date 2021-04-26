Lilian Carter

Lilian Ann Carter, 84, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at her home. She was born July 5, 1936, to Thomas and Grace Higham in England. She was a nurse, and a Civitian. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and taking care of her grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be at 4:00 P.M. Monday, April 26, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Tony Brown and Minister Doug Greenway officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. She is survived by four sons, Martin Valente, Mike (Cheryl) Carter, Paul Carter and Larry (Rhonda) Dunlap; two daughters, Donna Reese and Judy Dunlap; one daughter-in-law, Cathy Carter; 16 grandchildren, Leslie, Justin, Kyle, Devin, Drew, Candace, Kason, Kristin, Kaci, Brandi, Brittany, Erica, Falisha, Ashely, Colt and Josh; and 28 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Carter; two sons, Gary Carter and John Carter; one daughter-in-law, Cindy Carter; and one grandson, Carter Reese. Pallbearers are LC Taylor, Brandon Taylor, Jason Taylor, Troy Taylor, John Stewart, Jim Jones, Colton Fitzsimmons, Dr. Dukes, Andrew Bone and Cayden Corbin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 CR 700, Corinth, MS 38834. Visitation will be Monday from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

