Martha Sue Shirley Carter, 91, resident of Ripley, departed this life in the comfort of her home Friday July 2, 2021 following an extended illness. Services honoring the life of Mrs. Carter will be at 2 PM Thursday July 8 in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Josh McQuarry officiating. Burial will follow in the Tippah Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Carter was born December 12, 1929 in Tupelo, the daughter of the late Aurie and Jewel Bedford Shirley. She was a graduate of the Tupelo Public School System and continued her education at Blue Mountain College. For 35 years, Mrs. Carter was employed in the El Paso Texas Public School System before retiring in 1988. A devoted member of Ripley Church of Christ, Mrs. Carter enjoyed her church family and activities. She was a member of The Good Sam's Club were she was an avid traveler and always looked forward to her weekly card games with the "Golden Girls". A caring woman with a big heart, Mrs. Carter will be remembered for her love of football games, collecting dolls, and especially sharing time with her much adored family. She knew family was the people you live for, laugh with, and loved the most. Visitation will be today from 12 Noon til 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to cherish her memories include two sons, Charles Carter(Shery) of Georgetown, TX, and Barry Carter(Kathy) of Boise, ID, one sister, Sarah James of Waynesboro, TN, ten grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was also proceeded in death by her husband, Warren Carter, her daughter, Suzanne Phelps, and a brother, Thomas Shirley. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Carter family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
