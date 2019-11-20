Michael Joe Carter, 55, passed away on November 15, 2019. He was born January 12, 1964 to Dorothy Jean Ozbirn and the late Audie Corporial Carter in Red Bay, AL. He was a member of the Arcadia community for twenty-two years, having moved from Golden, MS in 1997 and served in the National Guard. Michael worked as a truck driver for many years. In his free time, he loved being outdoors. He could often be found fishing or camping in one of his favorite spots, however spending time with his family was his greatest love and he never missed an opportunity to combine the two with those he held dear. Services will be Friday, November 22, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery, Fulton, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. Michael is survived by his beloved wife - Annie Carter, Arcadia, FL; one son - Michael Carter (DeAndrea) Belmont, MS; one daughter - Trista Carter (Kyle) Arcadia, Fl; his mother - Dorothy Daniels; two brothers - Randy Carter (Shane) Mooreville, MS and Don Carter, Chattanooga, Tn; one sister - Lisa Lovelace (Keith) Tishomingo, MS and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Gary Carter. Pallbearers will be Keith Lovelace, Buddy Ford, Mike Pafford, Michael Hodgin, Scotty Swindle and Quintin Sartain. Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
