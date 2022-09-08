Michael Eliam "Mike" Carter died on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his home in Oxford. Mike was born on October 11, 1956, in Tupelo to Dorothy Sue Turner Clark and the late Eliam Baxter Carter. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1974 and continued his studies at the University of Mississippi earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration in l979 where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. Mike was a salesman and entrepreneur. He enjoyed a long and successful career in the furniture business entering the business in January, 1982 and retiring the summer of 2021. He was an extraordinarily gifted salesman. Always dedicated and loyal to his customers, Mike used the power of his relationships to bond with people and he generated friendships on deep levels that went beyond furniture. In 2008, Mike started investing in real estate. What started as a side project quickly became a passion of Mike's and a second career after he retired from the furniture business. Mike was one of a kind and he never met a stranger. He had a quick smile and an easy laugh. He was effortlessly cool and had style that was all his own. Mike was a dedicated Ole Miss fan. He loved the beach and had an impeccable taste in music. Mike was deliberate in his relationships with others. He was a kind and generous friend helping those in need without seeking acknowledgement or praise. Mike loved people and treated them without partiality no matter their station in life. Most of all, Mike was dedicated to his family. He was faithful to his mom, Sudie and a loving and attentive partner to Dede. He found great joy and pride in being a father to his daughter, Liza and "Pops" to son, Riley. His two granddaughters, Ellie and Carter, were his pride and joy and being their "Grandpops" may have been his greatest role. Mike's living was not in vain. A service celebrating Mike's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Rev. Chris McAlilly and Rev. Eddie Rester, present and former pastors of Oxford-University United Methodist Church where Mike joyfully attended, officiating. Visitation will be from Noon-1:45 PM Friday at Holland Funeral Directors. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be archived thereafter. Mike is survived by his mother, Dorothy Sue Carter Clark of Belden; his partner of over twenty years, DeDe Best Miley of Oxford and Tupelo; his daughter, Liza Carter Valentine and her husband Nelson Valentine of New York; his son, Riley Carter and fiancé Melissa Ramsey of New Orleans and 2 granddaughters Ellie and Carter Valentine. He is also survived by DeDe's daughter, Doty Miley DuHon and husband, Andrew and their daughter, Ruby DuHon and DeDe's son, John Wilson Miley and countless friends all over the world. He was preceded in death by his father, Eliam Carter and a sister, Suzanne Carter Cooper. Pallbearers will be longtime childhood friends, Mark Anderson, Scotty Reese, Roger Lawson, Ken Robbins and longtime college friend and Godfather to Riley, Fel Salmon. Memorials may be sent to the University of Mississippi Foundation, Mike Carter Memorial Fund, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS. 38655 or the Boys and Girls Club of North Mississippi, P. O. Box 1098., Tupelo, MS. 38802. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.