Randall Wayne Carter, 74, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice Center, Tupelo, MS. Born in Quincy, MS, on September 24, 1946, he was the son of the late Pearl Thatcher and Andrew Jackson Carter, Jr. Randall graduated from Shannon High School and attended ICC. As a very young man he worked at Sears and Aircap. He was musical director at Verona Elementary, Amory and Mantachie High School. After teaching, with his love of music he continued by working at the Bandwagon and other music stores in the area. He loved the outdoors, gardening, and all God's creatures large and small. He had a green thumb, with the ability to grow the best tomatoes which he always shared generously. Randall was kind, honest, and a hard worker. A Christian, he loved his family and in return expected little. He had a brilliant mind but dealt with mental illness. He dreamed big but lived a simple life. His family misses him dearly yet they believe that God welcomed him home and his healing became complete the second he was in his presence. Those left to remember his quiet and gentle ways are his sisters, Brenda Smith (Hamilton), Tupelo, Glenda Savery (Joe), Mooreville; niece, Cherry Tutor, Shannon; nephew, Perry Smith (Becky), Nashville; a host of great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Pearl Carter. The family would like to thank the staff and North Mississippi Medical Center Nursing Home Long Term Care Center of Pontotoc, as well as the 3rd floor for his special care. They would also like to extend a special thanks to Sanctuary Hospice for his end of life care. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Lann Cemetery, Greenwood Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home in Amory. Donations can be made to Sanctuary Hospice or a Charity of Choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
