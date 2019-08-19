Roy Dean Carter, 82, entered into his Heavenly Home at North MS Medical Center on Saturday, August 17, 2019 after a sudden illness. He will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing and gardening. He was employed at Super Sagless in Tupelo before retiring after 32 years of service to the company. After his retirement, he was employed by Bassett, Barclay, Bauhaus and Berkline. Roy was a member of Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. Funeral services will be at the chapel of Waters Funeral Home, Tuesday, August 20,2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will be in Jone's Cemetery in the Jug Fork community. Roy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lynn House Carter of Birmingham Ridge; daughter, Teresa Wilson and son, Tony Allen Carter (Pam) of Birmingham Ridge; three grandchildren, Ashley Thomas (Gary Lee) of Saltillo, Bryan Allen Carter and Nikki Minor (Cody) of Birmingham Ridge; two great-grandsons, Dalton Burgett and D. C. Thomas of Saltillo; one great-granddaughter, Rebecca Cheyenne Minor of Birmingham Ridge; mother-in-law, Lena House of Birmingham Ridge three sisters, Beatrice Carter and Betty Lou McBrayer (Mike) of Blue Springs and Ann Miller (Larry) of New Albany; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Carter of Saltillo; brother-in-law, Robert Pannell of Blue Springs; special friend, Stacy Laster (James) and son J.R. of Saltillo; and a host of nieces and nephews. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Erma Carter; two brothers, James S. Carter and Joe Carter; sister, Wanda Pannell; and Father-in-law, Willard C. House. Pallbearers will be Gary Lee Thomas, Bryan Carter, Dalton Burgett, Tim Carter, Brad Carter, James Laster, Jesse Hall and Neal Haygood. Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Minor, D.C. Thomas and Mike McBrayer. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staffs of 3 Central at NMMC and Diversicare Rehab in Tupelo for their kindness and love during this difficult time. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Monday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from noon until service time. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
