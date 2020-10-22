Sammie Carter

Sammie Carter, 66, was born April 22, 1954 to late Edward and Virlena Carter in Ripley, MS. He departed this life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He accepted Christ at an early age at St. John M.B Church. He leaves to cherish his memories one sister; Marie Cox, and two brothers; Charles (Wanda) Carter and John Henry Carter and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister; Linda Cox and one aunt; Mary V. Jackson. Visitation will be held for immediate family only Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 5p-7p at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. Graveside services will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 11 am at St. John Cemetery in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.

