Samuel Dwight Carter Amory - Samuel Dwight Carter, 74, started his new life in Heaven on Friday, September 11, 2020. Born on November 21, 1945, in Quincy, MS, he was a son of the late Samuel August and Beatrice Mae Thatcher Carter. Dwight grew up in Monroe county and attended Quincy and Becker Grammar Schools. He graduated from Amory High School and went on to further his education by attending classes at Itawamba Community College. He proudly signed up to serve his country in the Army National Guard. Later, he joined the US Navy in 1968 and served during the Vietnam War and he was a Gunners Mate on the USS Stribling. Dwight was most proud of serving in the US Navy and he had some very interesting stories to tell about his time at sea. Dwight loved the Lord and he was Baptist. He married the love of his life, Rebecca Sprinkle Carter, on December 31, 1976 and they had many wonderful years together. Dwight was a great provider and worked at Star Printing in Amory for over forty years. He was a great dedicated employee and a skilled printer. Some of his close friends were Tommy Cole, Carol Stone and Mel Kinsey. An outgoing man, he was a friend to many. Dwight was a true servant, he cared about and was proud of his community. To show his pride, often times he would travel the side of the roads to clean the unsightly litter people left behind. In his free time, he liked to enjoy the quiet while fishing. In contrast, the craziness of spending time with his grandchildren was something he also cherished. He was a jokester and prankster. He liked making people laugh and he always brought a smile to those who knew him. He liked soft rock and some country music. In addition to fishing, he liked to be outdoors working in his garden growing his prize vegetables. He had a special place in his heart for St. Jude and always gave to that charity. Left behind to treasure his memories are his wife, Rebecca Sprinkle Carter, Amory; daughter, Rhonda Mae Carter, Columbus; son, Samuel Anthony Carter (Angela), Amory; grandchildren, Kasey Livingston (Keith), Dilan, Dalton, Chloe, Eli and Sam; great grandson, Aedan; sister, Dora Bivens, Tupelo, Douglas Carter (Thelma), Quincy Community; a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kasey R. Carter; sister, Deborah Kay Carter; son in law, G.T. Cantrell. A Funeral Service, with military honors, will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 10:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Justin Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Lann Cemetery, Greenwood Springs, MS. Pallbearers will Robert Boozer, Dalton Cantrell, Dilan Cantrell, Keith Livingston, Skyler Poole, and Tony Carter. Visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday evening, September 17, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home in Amory. Please observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when attending the visitation or service. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.