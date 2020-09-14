AMORY -- Samuel Dwight Carter, 74, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Services will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Lann Cemetery, Greenwood SPrings, MS .

