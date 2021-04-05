Shelby Dell Carter, 82, passed away Saturday, April 03, 2021, at his residence in Amory. Services will be on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 1:00 pm until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.