Willard Carter passed away peacefully at his home on August 12, 2020, after a battle with cancer. His wife and two daughters were by his side. He was also known around Pontotoc as Mr. Willard. He was a member of West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS. After he retired from Washington Furniture, he traveled this past year with his wife. He had a love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved traveling to the mountains. Survivors include his wife, Cindy Carter; daughters, Stephanie Unruh(Martin) of Marion, AR and Jill Roberts of Fulton, MS; grandchildren, Hayden and Hanna Roberts, Whitney and Garett Wilson of Amory, MS, Mallory and Austan Rea of Marion, AR, and Makalie Ross of Marion, AR; great-grandchildren, Davis, Rooks, River, Briley, and Addalynn; sisters, Martha Holloway, Mary Simmons, and Cathy Bates; brothers, John Carter, Leslie Carter, and Mike Carter; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Bertha Carter of Star City, AR. Visitation will be Friday, August 14, 2020, 12PM-3PM with funeral services to follow at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Bro. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Calton Hall, James Hall, Greg Deakle, Allan Melder, Anthony Sullivan, and Jerrell Dearman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Heights Baptist Church or Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
