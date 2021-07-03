William Aaron Carter, 77, passed away Friday, July 02, 2021, at Tishomingo Living Center in Iuka. Services will be on Tuesday, July 6 at 1:00 P.M. at Fairview Church of God. Visitation will be on Monday, July 5 from 5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Fairview Church of God.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.